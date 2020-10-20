Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of CG opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59.

In other news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.