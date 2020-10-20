Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of PTI opened at $1.17 on Monday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Earnings History and Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

