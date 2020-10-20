Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Stephane Gibon Buys 160,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Stephane Gibon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Stephane Gibon acquired 40,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 50.70 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Photo-Me International plc has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.29.

PHTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.