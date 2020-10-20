Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Stephane Gibon Buys 160,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Stephane Gibon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 9th, Stephane Gibon acquired 40,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 50.70 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Photo-Me International plc has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.29.

PHTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ePlus inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share
ePlus inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
American Well Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 27th
American Well Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 27th
Sumo Logic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 27th
Sumo Logic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 27th
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 27th
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 27th
Severfield plc Insider Purchases £124.30 in Stock
Severfield plc Insider Purchases £124.30 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report