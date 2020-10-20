MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Insider Peter Connell Acquires 11,734 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £4,928.28 ($6,438.83).

Shares of MJH stock opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.63 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

