MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Insider Peter Connell Acquires 11,734 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £4,928.28 ($6,438.83).
Shares of MJH stock opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.63 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) Company Profile
