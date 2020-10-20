Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) Insider Heather Hancock Buys 14,388 Shares

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) insider Heather Hancock purchased 14,388 shares of Urban Logistics Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £19,999.32 ($26,129.24).

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 140.19 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 23.59 and a quick ratio of 23.53. The stock has a market cap of $268.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. Urban Logistics Reit PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Urban Logistics Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

