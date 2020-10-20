Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Julian Dunkerton Buys 91,817 Shares

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 91,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Dunkerton acquired 148,177 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.66. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The stock has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry plc (SDRY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

