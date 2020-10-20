National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.00 million.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

