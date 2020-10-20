Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.80 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.41 ($11.07).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.92 ($10.49) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.84. Metro has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a one year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and a PE ratio of -97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.