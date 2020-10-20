Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.33 ($35.69).

ETR:BOSS opened at €21.78 ($25.62) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.92.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

