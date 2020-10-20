Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.33 ($35.69).

ETR:BOSS opened at €21.78 ($25.62) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

