Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.72 ($58.50).

Shares of DAI opened at €48.81 ($57.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

