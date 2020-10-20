Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($89.04).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €44.33 ($52.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.90 and its 200 day moving average is €58.35. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.