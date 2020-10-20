Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $450.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $450.00 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Tesla stock opened at $430.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.49. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $399.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,371 shares of company stock worth $78,407,159 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117,712 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

