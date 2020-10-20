Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JNPR opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

