Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

NYSE:WDR opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.