Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

