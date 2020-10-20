Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.
About Independent Bank Co.(MI)
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.
