Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.76-4.96 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.76-4.96 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

