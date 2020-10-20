Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.22. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.