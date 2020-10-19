Arden Trust Co Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,433.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

