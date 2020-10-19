Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

