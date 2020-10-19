Atlas Brown Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,765,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,158,000 after buying an additional 141,777 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.