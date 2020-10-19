Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 813.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

