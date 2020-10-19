Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

