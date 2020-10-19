Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

