Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

