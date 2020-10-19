Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

