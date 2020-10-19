Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

