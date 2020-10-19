Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

