Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 444 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

