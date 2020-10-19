Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 149 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

