PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

