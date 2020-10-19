Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

