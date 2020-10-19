First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

