Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

