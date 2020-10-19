Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

