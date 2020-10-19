Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

