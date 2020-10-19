iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

