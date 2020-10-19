Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.
Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Family Capital Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Family Capital Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Chevron Co. Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co
Chevron Co. Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co
Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc
Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc
Arden Trust Co Buys 491 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Arden Trust Co Buys 491 Shares of Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report