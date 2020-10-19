Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

