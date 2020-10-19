Family Capital Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

