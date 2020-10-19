Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

