Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 106,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

