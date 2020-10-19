Arden Trust Co Buys 491 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

