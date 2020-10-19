Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

