Arden Trust Co Sells 2,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 159,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 138,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.2% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

