Asio Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

