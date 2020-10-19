Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.4% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

