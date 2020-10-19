Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

