Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

