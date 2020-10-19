First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 34.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 159,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 138,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

