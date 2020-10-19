Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

