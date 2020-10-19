Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

